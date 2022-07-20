The EU intends to double gas supply from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The European Union intends to double gas supply from Azerbaijan. ARMENPRESS reports President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, wrote about this in the Twitter microblog.

"With today's agreement, we undertake to expand the Southern Gas Corridor, to double gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the EU," said Ursula von der Leyen, noting that today they are creating a basis for a new partnership in this field.

On July 18, Azerbaijan and the European Union signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership in the energy sector.