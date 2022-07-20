Russia has enough power and resources to protect its allies in difficult times. Naryshkin

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Russia has enough power and resources to protect its allies and friends in difficult times, ARMENPRESS reports the head of Russia's foreign intelligence service Sergey Naryshkin told the journalists in Yerevan.

He expressed confidence that the integration processes in the CIS are a strong guarantee of stability. Naryshkin reminded that integration structures are already operating in this region: the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"Those structures were created taking into account the interests of all the states that are part of them. The defense tools of the integration are a good guarantee to maintain stability and security. In addition, the Russian Federation has enough power and resources to protect allies and friends in difficult times," said Naryshkin.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergey Naryshkin.

The Prime Minister noted that Mr. Naryshkin's visit is another good opportunity to discuss the issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied relations. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and expressed confidence that joint efforts will make the cooperation more effective and stronger.

Sergey Naryshkin thanked for the warm reception and noted the existance of the high-level political dialogue between Armenia and Russia, which contributes to the development and strengthening of cooperation in various fields.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to international and regional security. Reference was made to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region.