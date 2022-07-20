Rescue Service to upgrade 20-25% of vehicle fleet by yearend

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. 28 new vehicles will replenish the fleet of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Rescue Service by yearend after the government provided funding for the upgrade.

The Deputy Director of the Department of Rescue Forces of the Rescue Service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations Bagrat Vardazaryan told ARMENPRESS that upgrading the fleet is highly necessary. Moreover, vehicles from the Soviet-era are still being used.

The government allocated 1,2 billion drams for repair works and acquisition of special equipment.

“We are planning to buy all-terrain vehicles and first-response vehicles with part of the money. These will mostly be used by firefighting brigades deployed in communities near forests. We will deploy these vehicles also in high incline terrain. These vehicles can also be equipped with water tanks if required,” Vardazaryan said.

The new vehicles will be deployed in Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Ararat, Kotayk, Gegharkunik and Tavush – provinces where upgrading the fleet of emergency services is a pressing issue.

“Upgrading the fleet will be continuous. By cooperating with international donor organizations we receive new vehicles with grant money. This year, as a result of cooperation with Russia new vehicles have already been donated to us, which were deployed to firefighting units,” Vardazaryan said.

The Rescue Service fleet will be upgraded by 20-25% using grants and the money provided by the government.

Anna Gziryan