‘Human rights activism and humanitarian work is just like one-way street’ - 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate tells ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Iraqi writer, Yazidi activist Mirza Dinnayi, 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate, is frequently visiting Armenia. He says he loves Armenia, the capital city Yerevan. This year Mirza Dinnayi arrived in Armenia as member of the Regional Competition jury of the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival.

ARMENPRESS reporter didn’t miss this chance and met with the Yazidi activist to talk about the festival, his activities in Armenia, Artsakh and Iraq, as well as about his future plans.

Mr. Dinnayi says he is involved in the festival as a jury for the first time. He was invited to attend the festival in order to observe the movies from humanitarian, human rights perspectives. “In fact, I am glad to join this international and well-accepted festival. Most of the films were definitely nice. There is a good relationship between the human rights and cinema. As a human rights defender, it is very important to use each single method to bring your cause forward, and cinema and media generally as an important method to bring your cause to the world”, he said.

The 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate regrets over the so many disasters and conflicts happening around the world. What concerns him most is when he sees innocent people suffering, when he sees people causing pain to those in need.

Mirza Dinnayi also had a chance to visit Artsakh, talk to the locals by trying to reveal their problems. He visited Artsakh after the 2020 War. “Artsakh has touched my heart. Every time I ask why this unnecessary war should happen, and thousands of people were displaced from their homes. I think the international community should intervene in this issue and try to solve the issue of Artsakh through peaceful means. The peaceful solution of the issue is the responsibility of the international community. People should be able to live a normal life and create in their land”, he said.

Mirza Dinnayi said that Aurora Initiative is implementing numerous humanitarian support programs in Artsakh following the war, adding that he is happy to be a part of these programs. “I am the Director of Luftbrücke Irak (Air Bridge Iraq), that helps children and women who suffered trauma. We organized trainings for lecturers together with the Dilijan International School. Students from different countries of the world study in this School, and conflicts have happened and continue happening in their countries as well. We held the trainings for the lecturers to be able to work with these children in a right way. We actually wanted to make a similar program in one of the schools in Artsakh, but because of these whole logistics and travel restrictions we couldn’t realize it, unfortunately. But in the future, we will definitely do that”, he said.

As for getting the 2019 Aurora Prize for Humanity, Mirza Dinnayi says he didn’t expect any prize in his life in any part of the world. He says that usually in his country, Iraq, they are suffering from discrimination, adding that if your are an activist, you will be double discriminated.

“Human rights activism and humanitarian work is just like one-way street. If you started your life in the beginning, you cannot withdraw. You should follow up the goals as long as possible. And in the middle of this road if you get such kind of recognition, a prize, a symbolic recognition, especially Aurora Prize, which is, actually, a unique prize in the world, this is not like any other prize in the world, especially in the humanitarian field, it is not politically motivated prize, it tries to cover all the issues that are related to humanitarian field, humanity field for those people who put their life in risk in order to save others. Our Aurora Prize is so unique for people like me only to have symbolic recognition like that, this is just like a power, an extra power for you in order to do more”, he said.

Mirza Dinnayi directed most of the grant received thanks to the Aurora Initiative for building a cultural center in Sinjar, Iraq, which is called House of Coexistence. It is a multi-functional cultural center, with a 2 hectare public park. It will open next week. The main hall of the Center is named Ararat in honor of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The message of the Center is to rebuild peace, reconciliation and coexistence. Each hall is named after somebody that is important for peace. More than 500 trees and 700 flowers were planted in the park.

“Helping people has become a part of my life that I cannot withdraw. I am going to follow that path whenever I live, until the last belief”, he stated.

Co-Founder and Director of Air Bridge Iraq, Yazidi activist Mirza Dinnayi dedicated his whole life to saving the victims of the Iraq war, evacuating women and children from territories controlled by ISIS and providing those with rehabilitation and support. He personally transports people to safety and delivers food and water to isolated areas, even after surviving a helicopter crash.

Mirza Dinnayi comes from a well-respected Yazidi family. He was in high school when he started writing stories about Yazidis and the persecution they faced. Driven by his intention to help his community, he enrolled in medical school and joined a student group in Mosul that protested Iraq’s political regime. In 1992, concerned for his safety, he fled to Iraqi Kurdistan. During the Iraqi Kurdish Civil War, he sought asylum in Germany where he became a prominent member of the Yazidi community. After the fall of Saddam Hussein, Dinnayi became Advisor for Minority Affairs to Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.

Driven by his passion to save lives Mirza Dinnayi was named the 2019 Aurora Laureate at the Ceremony in Yerevan that was held during the 2019 Aurora Forum.