LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-07-22

LONDON, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 July:

The price of aluminum up by 3.56% to $2426.50, copper price up by 3.28% to $7426.50, lead price up by 2.80% to $1998.50, nickel price up by 6.54% to $20652.00, tin price down by 0.53% to $24719.00, zinc price up by 3.12% to $3006.00, molybdenum price down by 1.29% to $35318.01, cobalt price down by 8.99% to $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.