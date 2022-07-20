Monument of Armenian-Russian Friendship to be installed in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. A monument of Armenian-Russian Friendship is planned to be installed in the Square of Russia in Yerevan within the frames of the celebrations dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport said.

A working group has been formed for this purpose which approved the criteria for the competition.

Sculptors from Armenia and Russia having professional education are eligible to apply.

The deadline for submitting applications (including documents certifying professional education, a sketch, photos of previously made chamber-themed sculptures/works (if available)) is September 10, 2022.

Voting will be held in a closed format.

The maximum height of the sculpture should not exceed 6 meters, including the pedestal.

The sculpture should symbolically reflect the Armenian-Russian historical connections and the friendly ties between the two countries.

The applications should be submitted to the Department of Contemporary Art of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia.