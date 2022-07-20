‘Important step towards comprehensive solution’ – EU’s Borrell welcomes Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomed the July 16th meeting between Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, in Tbilisi, Georgia.

“Welcome the meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov in Tbilisi. Important step towards the comprehensive solution. EU is fully engaged in support of peaceful, secure and prosperous South Caucasus. Normalization/Reconciliation can be achieved only in direct dialogue”, Josep Borrell tweeted.

On July 16, the meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was held in Tbilisi, hosted by Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili.

During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov touched upon a wide range of issues regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, sides discussed the implementation of previously undertaken commitments and exchanged views on further possible steps.

Minister Mirzoyan reiterated the position of the Armenian side that the political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is essential within the process of achieving sustainable and lasting peace in the region and stressed the importance of using the institution and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in accordance with its international mandate.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia highlighted the importance of addressing humanitarian issues, including the release and repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and clarification of the fate of missing persons.

The willingness of the sides to continue the discussions was underscored.