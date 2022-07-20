Armenian, Polish FMs discuss regional stability and security
13:15, 19 July 2022
YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The official visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Poland commenced, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on social media.
“Ararat Mirzoyan had a tête-à-tête conversation with the Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau, followed by a meeting in an extended format”, he said. “Issues related to the development of Armenian-Polish relations in bilateral and multilateral formats, and regional stability and security were discussed”.
