Azerbaijani FM meets with NATO Secretary General

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

The meeting was held in a closed format for the press.

The Azerbaijani FM is in Brussels on an official visit.

 








