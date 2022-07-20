Putin, Erdoğan meeting kicks off in Tehran

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between the presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has started in Tehran, ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti informed.

The Heads of States will discuss issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as the situation related to grain export.

Then the tripartite meeting of the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey will begin, where they will talk about the Syrian problem