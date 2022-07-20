Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July 2022

Putin, Erdoğan meeting kicks off in Tehran

Putin, Erdoğan meeting kicks off in Tehran

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between the presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has started in Tehran, ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti informed.

The Heads of States will discuss issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as the situation related to grain export.

Then the tripartite meeting of the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey will begin, where they will talk about the Syrian problem








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]