Armenian, Polish FMs refer to regional and international security issues

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the official visit to Poland, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on July 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the MFA Armenia, the Ministers exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Poland, noting that the partnership of the last 30 years is a solid ground for consistent development and strengthening of interstate relations.

In this context, the Ministers expressed satisfaction with the results of the political consultations held between the Armenian and Polish Foreign Ministries on June 28 in Yerevan and expressed their belief that their continuity and frequency will best serve to the deepening of the political dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministers referred to the possibilities of further expansion of Armenian-Polish cooperation, expressing readiness to take steps in the fields of trade, high and information technologies, finance and banking, justice, education, science and culture.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on deepening cooperation in the direction of promotion of democracy, protection of human rights and strengthening the rule of law. Minister Mirzoyan presented the agenda of democratic reforms in Armenia to his colleague.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Zbigniew Rau also referred to the possibilities of developing effective cooperation between Armenia and the European Union. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the implementation of steps aimed at strengthening the inclusiveness of the Eastern Partnership program and further increasing its efficiency, emphasizing in this regard the role of Poland as the initiator country of the Eastern Partnership.

Regional and international security issues were discussed during the meeting. Minister Mirzoyan presented Armenia's position regarding the processes aimed at establishing regional peace and stability.

The key role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format in promoting Nagorno Karabakh peace process and normalizing relations with Azerbaijan was emphasized.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented to his colleague Azerbaijan's continuous provocative actions towards Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, belligerent and maximalist statements, stressing that similar steps undermine efforts aimed at establishing regional stability and peace.

Reference was made to the humanitarian consequences of the 44-day war, in particular, the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians illegally held in Azerbaijan, as well as the prevention of the policy of destruction and distortion of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh in the territories that have passed under Azerbaijani control.

FM Mirzoyan expressed confidence that the existing mechanisms in the toolkit of the OSCE and the Institute of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office will contribute to opening an era of regional peace and sustainable development and strengthening the atmosphere of constructive dialogue and trust.