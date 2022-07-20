Putin refers to Nagorno Karabakh conflict during the meeting with Erdoğan

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Tehran, Russian President Vladimir Putin, among other issues, also talked about the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports, the Kremlin's official website informs.

"Of course, we also have another important issue under our spotlight, the settlement of the Karabakh problem. Recently, I met with the President of Azerbaijan within the framework of the Caspian Forum," Putin said.

The parties also discussed the Syrian issue, as well as the implementation of bilateral large projects.