Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July 2022

South Korea’s intelligence chief makes unannounced visit to US

South Korea’s intelligence chief makes unannounced visit to US

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Kim Kyou-hyun has made an unannounced visit to the United States, Yonhap News Agency reports.

Kim was spotted walking out of Dulles International Airport on the outskirts of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday morning (Washington time) as his staff members held large umbrellas apparently to conceal the movement of the country's top intelligence official.

His visit came as Seoul and Washington have been cranking up security coordination amid speculation Pyongyang could further ratchet up tensions by carrying out what would be its seventh nuclear test.

His detailed schedule remains unknown, but he is expected to meet top U.S. intelligence officials like Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, and William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

The NIS refused to confirm Kim's visit to the U.S.

“Our principle is not to confirm where the intelligence agency chief is”, an NIS official told Yonhap News Agency over the phone, requesting anonymity.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]