Minister of Defense visits troops stationed on eastern border

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army Corps on July 20. He was accompanied by the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

Papikyan toured the military bases of the Army Corps and inspected the logistical works and the course of military training of the troops.

Minister Papikyan discussed with the command staff issues pertaining to strengthening of the personnel’s combat readiness, infrastructure modernization and improvement.

Then, the Minister of Defense visited the eastern borderline and inspected the works of equipping the frontline at military positions.

The commander of the military base reported on the implemented construction and reinforcement works at the frontline and the actions aimed at the security of the personnel.

Papikyan assured that all issues regarding ensuring frontline security will be properly studied and resolved.

During discussions with the command staff and on-duty servicemen, the Minister of Defense also addressed the ongoing reforms in the military, the programs related to social protection of servicemembers, and assured that these issues are always under the spotlight of the military-political leadership of the country.