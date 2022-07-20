Yerevan metro evacuated following bomb threat

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Authorities evacuated all stations of the Yerevan metro on July 20 in response to a bomb threat.

“A bomb threat was received targeting one of the stations and all stations were shut down and the passengers and staff were evacuated,” Yerevan metro spokesperson Tatev Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

Khachatryan said that authorities are now working in the station.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations, in a separate statement, said that K9 units and crisis management teams were dispatched to the stations to investigate.