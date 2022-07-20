U.S. Embassies worldwide regularly recruit Citizen Liaison Volunteers – Embassy releases clarification

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of the United States in Armenia released a clarification over the recent publication in its website titled “Message for U.S Citizens” seeking Community Liaison Volunteers.

“U.S. Embassies worldwide regularly recruit Citizen Liaison Volunteers to help share information with and render assistance to U.S. citizens living and traveling abroad. This is a routine consular matter”, the Embassy said.

U.S. Embassy Yerevan recently published a Message for U.S. Citizens seeking Community Liaison Volunteers (https://am.usembassy.gov/clo-message-us-citizens/)