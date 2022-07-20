Mexico government provides scholarships to Armenian citizens seeking to study in country’s educational institutions

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The government of Mexico is providing scholarships to foreign nationals, including the citizens of Armenia, who wish to study in Mexican educational institutions, the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport said.

“Applications should be submitted online. The deadline is July 24, 2022, 23:59 Mexico time (14:59 Armenia time).

Details are available here.

In case of other questions, those interested could send an e-mail to [email protected]”, the ministry said.