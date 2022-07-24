Armenian school-children win 1 silver, 3 bronze medals at International Chemistry Olympiad

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. 4 Armenian school-children participated in the 54th International Chemistry Olympiad which was held online from July 10 to 18, the Armenian ministry of education, science, culture and sport said.

Leonid Asatryan captured a silver medal, and Hayk Aghekyan, Sona Sagheyan and Tigran Harutyunyan won bronze medals.

326 students from 84 countries participated in the 2022 International Chemistry Olympiad.