Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 July 2022

Armenian school-children win 1 silver, 3 bronze medals at International Chemistry Olympiad

Armenian school-children win 1 silver, 3 bronze medals at International Chemistry Olympiad

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. 4 Armenian school-children participated in the 54th International Chemistry Olympiad which was held online from July 10 to 18, the Armenian ministry of education, science, culture and sport said.

Leonid Asatryan captured a silver medal, and Hayk Aghekyan, Sona Sagheyan and Tigran Harutyunyan won bronze medals.

326 students from 84 countries participated in the 2022 International Chemistry Olympiad.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]