Government introduces employment support program for veterans
YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved a program on specialized training and ensuring employment for military veterans of the 2016 and 2020 wars unleashed by Azerbaijan.
The first component of the program is a training course of up to 5 months. The third component is a 3-months internship, and the third is employment.
Beneficiaries will receive stipends during their training course.
Employers will also receive incentives.
