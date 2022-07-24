High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan opposes stringent citizenship regulations for Diaspora- Armenians

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan says he opposes the National Security Service’s proposed bill that would set strict requirements for Diaspora-Armenians seeking to become citizens of Armenia.

However, at the same time he said that the changes won’t impact repatriation.

“This won’t impact repatriation. People who have the goal to move to Armenia and haven’t stayed in Armenia for 60 days in the past two years can apply for citizenship only after spending 60 days in the country. It is another matter that overall this is not a positive change in terms of the Armenia-Diaspora relations. Our agency is not in favor of this change. We have expressed our opinion,” Sinanyan said.