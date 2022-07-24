Healthcare Minister doesn’t rule out need to re-impose restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue rising

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. A rise in COVID-19 cases is recorded in Armenia over the past month, Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan warned Thursday.

Avanesyan said the rise is connected with travel.

“As you know the wave is rising rather actively in European countries, and we were predicting that parallel with activation of travel some infiltration could happen into our country. We are closely following the developments and our healthcare system stands ready for any scenario,” the minister said.

The next two weeks will show whether or not this current wave has the tendency to spread or stabilize, she said.

Avanesyan did not rule out that there will be the need to re-impose certain restrictions in the event of the situation getting worse.

“We advise people to wear masks in hospitals. Those you’ve received two doses of the vaccine are advised to get the booster shot by September, in order for them to be ready for the autumn waves. The summer heat is not a contraindication for getting the vaccine,” she said.