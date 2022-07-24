Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-07-22

YEREVAN, 21 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.76 drams to 414.84 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.90 drams to 422.76 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.31 drams to 7.24 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.58 drams to 496.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 91.88 drams to 22797.64 drams. Silver price down by 2.06 drams to 250.48 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.