Newly appointed Ambassador of Switzerland presents credentials to the President of Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. On July 21, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Armenia Lukas Rosenkranz presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President, Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulated the Ambassador, wished him productive work and expressed confidence that he will use his long-term professional abilities in the best way to further strengthen and develop the relations between our two countries.

The President noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Switzerland, and during these three decades, Armenian-Swiss relations have been distinguished by high-level political dialogue and close cooperation in many fields. According to the President, since the independence of Armenia, in difficult moments for our country, the Armenian people have always felt the support and help of Switzerland. The President also highly appreciated the work of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, which implements various programs in Armenia, particularly in the fields of agriculture and fight against corruption.

Ambassador Lukas Rosenkranz noted that it is a great honor to represent his country in Armenia and during his tenure he will do his best to further strengthen and expand the already existing high-level relations. According to the Ambassador, there is great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of trade, high technologies, science, and education, and Switzerland is ready to double the number of existing programs, particularly aimed at the development of agriculture and the fight against climate change.