Sri Lanka: Dinesh Gunawardena appointed as Prime Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister on Friday, in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo, News First reports.

This is the first appointment made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe on his first day in office.

Gunawardena was the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government since April 2022.