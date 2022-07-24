Armenia ahead in anti-corruption, judicial independence areas compared to other Eastern Partnership countries

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Justice Yeranuhi Tumanyants participated in the final conference on Judiciary Reforms and Access to Justice organized by the EU, the IRZ (German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation) and the Latvian Judicial Administration as part of the Consolidation of the Justice System in Armenia.

In opening remarks, Tumanyants thanked the EU and the IRZ, the Consolidation of the Justice System in Armenia Team leader Peter Gjortler and other international partners for the productive cooperation and positive results.

The final meeting of the program’s steering committee was held on the same day.

Deputy Minister Tumanyants underscored the importance of the work aimed at establishing an Arbitration Center and a new Correctional Facility in Armenia with close cooperation and support from the EU.

Tumanyants noted that by the 2020-2021 Eastern Partnership index, as a result of cooperation with the EU and the implemented reforms Armenia recorded positive progress in the areas of anti-corruption and judicial independence, surpassing all other Eastern Partnership countries.

The Deputy Minister said that parallel with the adoption of the Judicial-Legal Strategy, the Ministry of Justice will be consistent in implementing the outlined actions under the Consolidation of the Justice System in Armenia program and the strategy.