Armenian schoolchildren won 2 bronze medals at the International Geography Olympiad

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. From July 12th to 18th, the 18th International Geography Olympiad was held online, during which the Armenian team won 2 bronze medals.

The bronze medals were awarded to Ruben Sargsyan (Gyumri "Foton" school, 12th grade) and Hovhannes Stepanyan (Armavir Province, Nor Artagers m/d, 12th class.), the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport said in a press release.

Mariam Grigoryan (11th grade) and Eduard Avetisyan (12th grade), students of "Kvant" school also represented the Armenian Olympiad team.

The Armenian team was led by Vahagn Grigoryan (YSU) and Vardan Asatryan (National Academy of Sciences, "Kvant" College).

France was the organizing country of the Olympiad: "Kvant" school provided online participation.

209 students from 54 countries participated in the competition.

The Olympiad was held in three stages. first day: theoretical tasks, second day: field research consisting of two sub-phases, third day: multimedia tasks.

At the 17th International Geography Olympiad, which was also held online, the Armenian team won 1 bronze medal.

Translated by Seda Hakobyan