President of UN General Assembly to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid will arrive in Armenia.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a respective decision about the expected visit. The decision is posted on e-gov.am.

The delegation led by the UN General Assembly President will pay a three-day visit to Armenia on July 26.

PM Pashinyan gave instructions to a number of agencies over the visit of the UN General Assembly President.