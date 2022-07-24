President of UN General Assembly to visit Armenia
15:42, 22 July 2022
YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid will arrive in Armenia.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a respective decision about the expected visit. The decision is posted on e-gov.am.
The delegation led by the UN General Assembly President will pay a three-day visit to Armenia on July 26.
PM Pashinyan gave instructions to a number of agencies over the visit of the UN General Assembly President.
