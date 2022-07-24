CDC reports the first two monkeypox cases in children in the US

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Two cases of monkeypox have been identified in children in the United States, CNN reported citing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two cases are unrelated and probably the result of household transmission, the CDC said.

One case is a toddler who is a resident of California. The other is an infant who is not a US resident. Public health officials are investigating how the children were infected.

Both have symptoms but are in good health and receiving treatment with an antiviral medication named tecovirimat or TPOXX, which the CDC recommends for children under the age of 8 because they are considered to be at higher risk from infection.

Since the monkeypox outbreak began in May, most of the cases have happened among men who have sex with men. However, anyone can catch the virus through close skin-to-skin contact. In the case of children, the agency said this could include "holding, cuddling, feeding, as well as through shared items such as towels, bedding, cups, and utensils."