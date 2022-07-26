Increased supplies from Russia to ensure required crop volume in Armenia until yearend

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Economy Arman Khojoyan submitted to the Eurasian Economic Commission Armenia’s 2022 demand for individual agricultural goods, the ministry of economy said in a press release.

As a result of discussions the EEU Council members approved the indicative balances of Armenia’s 2022 demand and supply of agricultural products, developed jointly with representatives of authorized bodies of member states.

According to predictions, the volume of wheat consumption in Armenia in 2022 will amount to 377 thousand tons. To ensure food security in the domestic market, the required amount of this crop will be supplemented at the expense of increasing the supplies from Russia up to 275 thousand tons by yearend. The same goes for barley and corn, 43 thousand and 60 thousand tons respectively.

The volume of sunflower oil demand is forecast around 27 thousand tons. The required amount until yearend will be entirely ensured by supplies from Russia.