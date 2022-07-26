Armenia included in CNN’s list of world’s best hiking trails

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. CNN included Armenia in its 23 of the world's best hiking trails 2022 list.

Under the Armenia and the Silk Road heading, CNN writes that Armenia has some of the best walking trails in Europe.

“The 11-day Armenia and the Silk Road trip takes in some of its finest routes, connecting the UNESCO protected monasteries of Sanahin and Haghpat, passing over limestone peaks and through verdant forests, with the opportunity to hike in the wild Geghama Mountains and climb to the top of Aragats, the country's tallest mountain.”