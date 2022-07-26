Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 July 2022

UN Security Council to discuss situation in Ukraine on July 29

UN Security Council to discuss situation in Ukraine on July 29

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council will hold a session on Ukraine on July 29, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS agency informs.

It is assumed that the issue of the implementation of the agreements reached on July 22 in Istanbul regarding the export of Ukrainian grain, as well as Russian food and fertilizers will be discussed.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]