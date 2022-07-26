Grain agreements reached in Istanbul do not prohibit Russia from continuing the special operation: Lavrov

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The obligations of the Russian Federation under the grain agreements reached in Istanbul do not prohibit the continuation of the special operation in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS agency informs Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov emphasized that there are no obstacles to the supply of grain in accordance with the agreements signed in Istanbul.

"The grain terminal of Odessa port is located at a significant distance from the zone of military operations. According to the agreements signed in Istanbul, there are no obstacles for grain supply, and we did not create them," added the Russian Foreign Minister.