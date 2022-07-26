LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-07-22

LONDON, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 July:

The price of aluminum down by 2.71% to $2408.50, copper price up by 0.36% to $7479.00, lead price down by 0.67% to $2004.00, nickel price up by 0.48% to $22228.00, tin price down by 1.27% to $24630.00, zinc price down by 0.23% to $2985.50, molybdenum price down by 0.32% to $34149.56, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.