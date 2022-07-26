Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine named top corporate taxpayer

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine is the top corporate taxpayer in Armenia in January-June of 2022, according to a list of the 1000 largest taxpayers published by the State Revenue Committee.

The 1000 largest taxpayers paid more than 722 billion 325 million drams in taxes in the reporting period, of which more than 109 billion 253 million drams are customs payments.

The top 10 taxpayers are:

1) Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine – more than 104 billion drams

2) Gazprom Armenia – more than 33 billion drams

3) Grand Tobacco – more than 20 billion drams

4) International Massis Tabak – more than 10,8 billion drams

5) Teghut – more than 8,9 billion drams

6) MTS Armenia – more than 8,2 billion drams

7) Agarak Copper Molybdenum Combine – more than 7,7 billion drams

8) Flash – more than 7,6 billion drams

9) Philip Morris Armenia – more than 7,5 billion drams

10) Mountain Metallurgy Institute – more than 7,2 billion drams