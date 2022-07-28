“Fascinating eternity”: Chinese national costume brand Jixiang Zhai eyes global fashion market

BEIJING, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. National costumes are much more than clothing: they express culture and identity or a period of time in history.

Many designers and garment manufacturers often look to these traditional costumes for inspiration.

In China, Chinese clothing describes both the traditional hanfu and modern variations of indigenous Chinese dress shaped through its dynastic traditions.

Jixiang Zhai, a traditional costume designer based in Beijing, was founded in 2002 by Yang Fann, a young fashion designer who came up with the idea while touring Europe. Fann’s goal was to promote Chinese clothing.

Jixiang Zhai Beijing store manager Xi Nana told ARMENPRESS that the Chinese traditional clothing is very popular among young people and has prospects in the international market.

“I can say that there is growing interest among Chinese women – both teenagers and adults – for the traditional clothing. Wearing our clothing, the young people are trying to become part of our history,” Xi Nana said.

The store manager says that Jixiang Zhai clothing bear the peculiarities of different dynasties.

“The Chinese traditional clothing has fascinating eternity in it. It has the chance to become a part of world fashion,” Xi Nana said.