Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 4-6 degrees
YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that air temperature will gradually rise in Armenia by 4-6 degrees on July 26-29.
Short rain with thunderstorm is forecast in some regions of the Republic after the daytime of July 26-27 and July 30-31.
No precipitation is expected on July 28-29.
