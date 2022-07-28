Erdoğan and Putin plan to meet on August 5 in Sochi
YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Sochi on August 5, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Interfax.
"Turkish President Erdoğan will meet with Putin on August 5 in Sochi," the agency reports.
In turn, the Turkish media say that Erdoğan’s visit to Russia will be one-day.
