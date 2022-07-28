Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July 2022

Erdoğan and Putin plan to meet on August 5 in Sochi

Erdoğan and Putin plan to meet on August 5 in Sochi

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Sochi on August 5, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Interfax.

"Turkish President Erdoğan will meet with Putin on August 5 in Sochi," the agency reports.

In turn, the Turkish media say that Erdoğan’s visit to Russia will be one-day.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]