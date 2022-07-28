High-ranking Azerbaijani officers explode on a mine in Karvachar

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Telegram channels report that high-ranking Azerbaijani officers have exploded on a mine in the Karvachar region, including General Enver Efendiyev and Brigade Commander Vugar Isbandiyarov, but the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has not yet reported any information about the incident, reports ARMENPRESS.

"As a result of the incident, General of the Ground Forces Enver Efendiyev received minor physical injuries. The senior sergeant, whose name has not been released, was wounded in the shoulder. The condition of the third injured is serious. According to preliminary data, he is the commander of the N brigade, Vugar Isbandiyarov. We are waiting for official announcements from the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan," writes one of the Azerbaijani channels.

REFRESHED: The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan confirmed the information that Azerbaijani servicemen exploded on a mine in Karvachar region. ARMENPRESS reports Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed the Azerbaijani "APA" agency about this, noting that a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Vugar Tofikoglu Isbendiyarov, was injured by a mine explosion.