The Czech Republic supports Charles Michel's mediation. Foreign Minister Lipavský‘s answer to ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Czech Republic strictly respects international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions and expects the same from other countries, Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský said during the press conference following the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, answering the question of ARMENPRESS about what the Czech Republic is doing, as a country that promotes human rights and humanitarian values, to facilitate the return of 38 Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages illegally held in Azerbaijan so far.

Lipavský also added that the Czech Republic supports the mediation efforts of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, aimed at the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

"At any multilateral or bilateral meeting, we emphasize that international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions must be respected. The Czech Republic strictly respects them and expects the same from other countries. Speaking in particular about the problem you mentioned, the Czech Republic supports the [President of the European Council] Charles Michel's mediation aimed at the settlement of the conflict, and I think he plays a very important role," the Czech Foreign Minister told ARMENPRESS.

ARMENPRESS also reminded that following the 44-day war that took place in 2020, many international structures have called and adopted resolutions for the immediate return of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages kept in Azerbaijan to their homeland, including the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament, which adopted a similar resolution in February, 2021.