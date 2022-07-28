UPDATED: Yerevan subway drivers stage strike

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Drivers of the Yerevan metro network are staging a strike demanding higher salaries.

All stations are closed since 06:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The metro released a statement saying that the administration is now negotiating with the motormen to resume operations as soon as possible.

UPDATES:

09:50 - The subway's administration says the drivers have returned to work and the metro system is operating normally.