LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-07-22

LONDON, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.54% to $2421.50, copper price up by 0.77% to $7536.50, lead price up by 0.95% to $2023.00, nickel price down by 2.96% to $21571.00, tin price down by 0.65% to $24470.00, zinc price up by 1.79% to $3039.00, molybdenum price down by 0.39% to $34017.29, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.