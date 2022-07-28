Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July 2022

U.S. says Biden-Xi call expected to cover Taiwan tensions, Ukraine

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping are expected to talk on Thursday, a source familiar with the planning said. The talk will cover Taiwan and Ukraine, Reuters reports.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that managing economic competition between the two countries would also be a focus of the call.

It will be the fifth call between the leaders, and comes as China has delivered heightened warnings to the Biden administration about a possible visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to democratically governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.








