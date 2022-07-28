Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan to open soon

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan, which will open soon in Pushkin Street 3/1, is not a restaurant or a café only, it’s a whole experience, an environment providing high-quality service and meeting all standards. It will bring new quality and a completely new culture of service.

Bella Manukyan, Director of “Entrepreneur + State Anti-Crisis Investments Fund” CJSC at the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF), said that this investment will create around 100 permanent jobs and will bring a new quality and culture to the hospitality sector in Armenia.

““Entrepreneur + State Anti-Crisis Investments Fund” CJSC contributed to the opening of Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan by investing around 500,000 US dollars”, she said.

Bella Manukyan informed that they have been working with Dom Arena for about two years for the launch of the investment program. They highlight implementing programs that will create additional economic effect.

Dom Arena director Arsen Hovhannisyan said that more than 2 million drams have been invested for the project. He assures that Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan is going to be a generator of impressions for visitors.

“Here you can listen to quality music. The café is equipped with modern equipment. It is unique also by its cuisine, with particular emphasis on American and Mexican dishes. In the café, you can see things belonging to such famous artists as Michael Jackson, Cher and others”, he said.

Alberto Rodríguez, Hard Rock Cafe regional network director, said he is happy for the opening of the café in Yerevan. He says a unique architecture and a unique place have been selected for the Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan.

Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan will open soon, but the exact date is still unknown.

The first Hard Rock Cafe opened in downtown London in 1971.

Today the brand is present in more than 70 countries.

ANIF participates in the program within the framework of the Anti-Crisis fund programs of the ANIF subsidiary company established to mitigate the economic consequences of COVID 19. ANIF has 48% participation in the project.