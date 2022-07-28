Putin, Erdogan to discuss defense cooperation at Sochi meeting - Kremlin spokesman

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey will discuss defense cooperation at a meeting in Sochi on August 5, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, reports TASS.

“Defense cooperation between the two countries is constantly on the agenda and the fact of cooperation in such a sensitive field makes it clear that the entire range of our relations remains at quite a high level”, Peskov pointed out.

He confirmed that “the two presidents touched upon various aspects of defense cooperation in their recent contacts”. “As a rule, various aspects are discussed at almost every meeting so defense cooperation will definitely be discussed in Sochi”, the Russian presidential spokesman noted.