Turkish consulate in Mosul was shelled

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish Consulate located in the Iraqi city of Mosul has been bombed, ARMENPRESS reports, the Turkish "Anadolu" news agency informs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey issued a condemning statement regarding the incident and threatened the side that carried out the attack, calling them terrorists.

According to Turkish sources, 4 rockets were fired at the consulate building, but there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident.