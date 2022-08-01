Constitutional reforms commission “actively working”, says Justice Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Specialized Commission for Constitutional Reforms is now working in Yerevan and other cities as part of various meetings to take note of the issues and outline the solutions, the Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan told reporters.

“Now the commission is actively working in the provinces and in Yerevan as part of various meetings. 5 members of the commission will collect all issues and solutions and will start presenting it via live broadcast starting September to the Constitutional Reforms Council, to us all,” he said.

Andreasyan did not specify exact timeframes.