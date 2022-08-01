Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 August 2022

No cases of monkeypox registered in Armenia – Healthcare Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. In Armenia, whenever monkeypox is suspected, testing is conducted, and so far the results of all tests have been negative, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today.

“We have received monkeypox test kits from the Russian Federation. The results of all tests conducted up to this moment have been negative, no such case has been registered in Armenia”, the minister said, assuring that testing is conducted for all suspected cases.

 

 








