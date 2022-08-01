Academic city to be created in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. It is expected to create an academic city in Armenia according to the draft law on Approving Education Development State Program 2030.

During the Cabinet meeting today, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan introduced the draft and stated that the academic city is going to ensure the expansion of network cooperation between educational institutions, scientific and production organizations, with the presence of modern, virtual, social and physical infrastructure.

“The complex measures are expected to double the current number (around 7600) of foreign students in Armenia”, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan said that the academic city with its nature and physical infrastructure should set a new criteria not only across Armenia, but also should be available for Diaspora-Armenians and foreign students.