Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival to be held in Syunik province

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Sisian town of Armenia’s Syunik province will host an Armenian-Iranian Cultural Culinary Festival titled “Navasard” on August 10-11, the Armenian Tourism Federation said.

The festival will be held for two days.

On the first day, the Armenian and Iranian teams will prepare various dishes and present the history of their cuisine. There will be music, dance, art works during the festival.

On August 11 a visit is scheduled to Zorats Karer site for stargazing.

The festival is organized by the Armenian Tourism Federation and the Preservation and Development of Armenian Culinary Traditions NGO with the support of the Tourism Committee, in partnership with the Governorate of Syunik, the Sisian municipality, the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the Embassy of Iran in Armenia and its Cultural Center.