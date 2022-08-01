As a result of Azerbaijani shooting, the window and the entrance door of the house in Karmir Shuka were damaged

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Resident of Karmir Shuka community V. Shahnazaryan applied to the Red Market Department of the Martuni Regional Police Department on July 28, saying that on the same day, at around 11:45, as a result of shots fired by the adversary, the kitchen window and entrance door of the second floor of his private house were damaged, ARMENPRESS reports the Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informed.

8 bullets of 7.62 mm caliber were also found in the yard of the resident of Karmir Shuka.

The Azerbaijani armed forces fired irregular shots at Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities of Artsakh, the Interior Ministry of Artsakh said.

“The Martuni police department was notified that at around 11:45 Azerbaijanis fired intensively from various firearms in the direction of Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities for about 20 minutes.

There are no casualties.